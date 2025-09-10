Listen Live
Lainey Wilson Spills on Duck Hodges’ One Expensive Obsession

Published on September 10, 2025

60th Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show
Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Country powerhouse Lainey Wilson is giving fans a candid glimpse into her life with fiancé Devlin “Duck” Hodges—and it turns out, one of his passions is more than just feathered and fowl.

In an exclusive conversation with Taste of Country Nights’ Evan Paul, Wilson shared a light-hearted yet revealing tidbit about Duck’s quirky spending habits.

“I’ll tell ya this about Duck, he’s pretty frugal—but when it comes to good hunting stuff, like getting ready for duck season and having all the appropriate gear… that’s his thing he likes to splurge on,” she said, with a playful smile.

But behind the humor lies mutual respect and financial understanding. Wilson acknowledged that her fiancé has even helped her avoid making what she called a “huge financial mistake” earlier in their relationship.

Wilson’s relaxed stance is evident in her acceptance of Duck’s hobby. “I’m not gonna tell him what to do, because he’s not gonna tell me what kind of guitar I can buy, ya know?” she remarked, highlighting their balance of independence and trust.

That brings us to Wilson’s guitar of choice—she currently endorses Zager Guitars, though fans may remember her playing a striking Fender American Professional Telecaster Deluxe adorned with a leopard-print pickguard. That eye-catching piece has since been honored with a display at the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Wilson and Hodges’ romance has been steadily unfolding over nearly four years—culminating in an engagement announced in February 2025.

