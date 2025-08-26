Clayton’s Country Bar Neon Sign | Source: Hannah Fink

Grand Opening: Clayton’s Country Bar Brings Nashville Vibes to Downtown Indy

Indianapolis is getting a new gathering place that promises to bring the full Nashville honky tonk experience right to the Circle City. Clayton’s Country Bar will officially open its doors the weekend of September 5–7, offering live music, country-inspired drinks, and a one-of-a-kind atmosphere in the heart of downtown.

A Homegrown Vision

Clayton Anderson | Source: Hannah Fink

The new bar comes from country artist Clayton Anderson, who teamed up with Steve Wentland and Itamar Cohen to bring the project to life. Their goal is simple: to create the best country music bar Indianapolis has ever seen. With a mix of local, regional, and national acts on the stage, Anderson is turning his years of touring into a hometown experience.

“I’m so proud to be from Indiana, and Indianapolis is an incredible city,” Anderson shared. “Being able to give artists a stage to play on is an incredible honor and something I’m going to take a lot of pride in.” – Clayton Anderson

Inside the Bar

Clayton Anderson inside Clayton’s Country Bar | Source: Hannah Fink

Clayton’s is designed with Nashville in mind, but it’s packed with fun details that make it unique. Guests can check out the “Show Me Your Fish” wall, where fishing photos from patrons become part of the décor. The menu leans into bar favorites like fried pickles, pizzas, and handhelds, while the drink list keeps things playful with slushies and themed cocktails.

The vibe is casual, fun, and built for nights filled with dancing, live music, and plenty of cold drinks.

Clayton’s County Bar Drinks | Source: Hannah Fink

What Makes Clayton’s Different

Unlike a typical downtown bar, Clayton’s puts an emphasis on what Anderson calls the “Howdy Attitude.” That means quick service, friendly energy, and a welcoming atmosphere for everyone. Whether you’re in town for a Colts game, here for a convention, or just a local looking for something new, the bar is designed to feel like a slice of Nashville right here in Indianapolis.

Grand Opening Weekend

The big opening kicks off Friday, September 5, with a full lineup of live performances and special giveaways throughout the weekend. Expect chances to win Colts tickets, Rascal Flatts concert tickets, and plenty of drink specials to keep the celebration going.

Here’s the band schedule for the grand opening:

Friday, Sept. 5 – Indy Annies (5–8pm), Clayton Anderson (9pm–12am)

– Indy Annies (5–8pm), Clayton Anderson (9pm–12am) Saturday, Sept. 6 – Clayton Anderson (6–9pm), Jake Dodds (10pm–1am)

– Clayton Anderson (6–9pm), Jake Dodds (10pm–1am) Sunday, Sept. 7 – Jai Baker (4–7pm), plus Sunday Funday drink deals before and after the Colts’ first home game.

The Details

Location: 49 S Meridian Street, Indianapolis

49 S Meridian Street, Indianapolis Dates: September 5–7

September 5–7 Hours: Friday & Saturday 5pm–2am, Sunday 11am–1am

Friday & Saturday 5pm–2am, Sunday 11am–1am Age: 21+