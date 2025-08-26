Listen Live
Local

Grand Opening: Clayton’s Country Bar Brings Nashville Vibes to Down..

Grand Opening: Clayton’s Country Bar Brings Nashville Vibes to Downtown Indy

Published on August 26, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Clayton's Country Bar
Clayton’s Country Bar Neon Sign | Source: Hannah Fink

Grand Opening: Clayton’s Country Bar Brings Nashville Vibes to Downtown Indy

Indianapolis is getting a new gathering place that promises to bring the full Nashville honky tonk experience right to the Circle City. Clayton’s Country Bar will officially open its doors the weekend of September 5–7, offering live music, country-inspired drinks, and a one-of-a-kind atmosphere in the heart of downtown.

A Homegrown Vision

Clayton's Country Bar
Clayton Anderson | Source: Hannah Fink

The new bar comes from country artist Clayton Anderson, who teamed up with Steve Wentland and Itamar Cohen to bring the project to life. Their goal is simple: to create the best country music bar Indianapolis has ever seen. With a mix of local, regional, and national acts on the stage, Anderson is turning his years of touring into a hometown experience.

“I’m so proud to be from Indiana, and Indianapolis is an incredible city,” Anderson shared. “Being able to give artists a stage to play on is an incredible honor and something I’m going to take a lot of pride in.” – Clayton Anderson

Inside the Bar

Clayton's Country Bar
Clayton Anderson inside Clayton’s Country Bar | Source: Hannah Fink

Clayton’s is designed with Nashville in mind, but it’s packed with fun details that make it unique. Guests can check out the “Show Me Your Fish” wall, where fishing photos from patrons become part of the décor. The menu leans into bar favorites like fried pickles, pizzas, and handhelds, while the drink list keeps things playful with slushies and themed cocktails.

The vibe is casual, fun, and built for nights filled with dancing, live music, and plenty of cold drinks.

Clayton's Country Bar
Clayton’s County Bar Drinks | Source: Hannah Fink

What Makes Clayton’s Different

Unlike a typical downtown bar, Clayton’s puts an emphasis on what Anderson calls the “Howdy Attitude.” That means quick service, friendly energy, and a welcoming atmosphere for everyone. Whether you’re in town for a Colts game, here for a convention, or just a local looking for something new, the bar is designed to feel like a slice of Nashville right here in Indianapolis.

Grand Opening Weekend

The big opening kicks off Friday, September 5, with a full lineup of live performances and special giveaways throughout the weekend. Expect chances to win Colts tickets, Rascal Flatts concert tickets, and plenty of drink specials to keep the celebration going.

Here’s the band schedule for the grand opening:

  • Friday, Sept. 5 – Indy Annies (5–8pm), Clayton Anderson (9pm–12am)
  • Saturday, Sept. 6 – Clayton Anderson (6–9pm), Jake Dodds (10pm–1am)
  • Sunday, Sept. 7 – Jai Baker (4–7pm), plus Sunday Funday drink deals before and after the Colts’ first home game.

The Details

  • Location: 49 S Meridian Street, Indianapolis
  • Dates: September 5–7
  • Hours: Friday & Saturday 5pm–2am, Sunday 11am–1am
  • Age: 21+

More from Country 97.1 HANK FM
Trending
Clayton's Country Bar
Local

Grand Opening: Clayton’s Country Bar Brings Nashville Vibes to Downtown Indy

66th GRAMMY Awards - Show
7 Items
Music

Top 10 Country Artists of 2025

George Strait, Brad Paisley, and Alan Jackson all singing with guitars
Country Music News

The Top 10 Richest Country Singers In The World

Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time 2024 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN - Night One
4 Items
Country Music News

Morgan Wallen’s Dating History

riley
31 Items
Celebrity

The Hottest Male Country Singers Who Are Total Eye Candy

Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time 2024 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN - Night Two
Music

Morgan Wallen’s “I’m The Problem Tour 2025” – Full List of Tour Dates

Football
33 Items
Sports

Country Music Themed Fantasy Football Names

dolly parton
Contests

Enter to Win: Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Country 97.1 HANK FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close