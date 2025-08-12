Listen Live
Ella Langley Pauses Tour to Focus on Health

Published on August 12, 2025

CMA Fest 2025 - Day One
Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Ella Langley is stepping away from the stage for a bit to prioritize her health.

The country singer shared with fans yesterday that weeks of battling illness and feeling “more run down than ever” have led her to postpone the rest of her August shows, including dates with Morgan Wallen and Riley Green.

“I’ve made the hard decision to take a couple of weeks to rest and focus on my health, mind, body, and heart,” Langley wrote. “I want to be fully present for all the moments ahead, and I know I can’t do that without first taking care of myself.”

The postponed stops include Cleveland, Ohio; Bonner, Montana; Idaho Falls, Idaho; Nampa, Idaho; and Red Rocks in Morrison, Colorado. Rescheduled dates have not yet been announced.

Langley assured fans she’ll be “back on the road in September, ready to give you my all.” Here’s hoping she gets the rest and recovery she needs.

