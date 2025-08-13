Reba McEntire Shares Heartfelt Words About Brandon Blackstock

Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

Reba McEntire spoke openly in past interviews about her deep bond with her former stepson, Brandon Blackstock, who died on Aug. 7, 2025, at age 48 after a battle with cancer.

McEntire was married to Blackstock’s father, Narvel Blackstock, for 26 years before their divorce in 2015. Despite the split, her love for Brandon never changed. In a 2021 interview with Entertainment Tonight (via People), she called him “my blood.”

“Brandon’s been my son forever it seems,” McEntire said. “Although he’s my stepson, I still love him like he’s my total — my blood.”

Her connection extended to Kelly Clarkson, Brandon’s ex-wife. Even after their 2022 divorce, McEntire maintained a friendly relationship with both. “Kelly and I do talk, we text and I love them both, and so I can’t play favorites,” she told ET.

Brandon Blackstock was a well-known figure in Nashville’s music industry. Following in his father’s footsteps, he managed high-profile acts including Clarkson, Blake Shelton, and Rascal Flatts. He and Clarkson married in 2013, sharing two children — River Rose, 10, and Remington Alexander, 8.

Clarkson filed for divorce in 2020, finalizing it two years later. In early August 2025, she postponed her Las Vegas residency dates to be with her children as Blackstock’s health declined.

“At this moment, I need to be fully present for them,” Clarkson wrote in her announcement, thanking fans for their grace and understanding.

Blackstock’s passing came after three years of battling cancer. Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

McEntire’s heartfelt words reflect the lasting family ties that endured beyond divorce, showing that love and connection can transcend complicated relationships.