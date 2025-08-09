Cole Swindell Baby News: Singer and Wife Courtney Welcome Daughter

Source: Cole Swindell / Instagram

Cole Swindell and Wife Courtney Welcome First Child

Cole Swindell and his wife Courtney have officially become parents. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Rainey Gail Swindell, on Thursday, August 7, 2025.

Swindell and Courtney announced the exciting news on Instagram just one day later, sharing a sweet photo of their daughter dressed in a white button-down onesie, knit socks, and a matching bow headband. A small wooden sign above her read, “Hello world my name is Rainey.” Their caption simply stated:

“Rainey Gail Swindell 🤍 8.7.25 our greatest blessing.”

A Name with Special Meaning

Rainey’s first name comes from Cole Swindell’s own middle name, while the origin of her middle name, Gail, has not been revealed.

The Cole Swindell baby news first broke in March when the couple announced they were expecting, sharing a photo carousel that included baby onesies, a sonogram, and Swindell wearing a “Dad” baseball cap. They later posted a gender reveal video set to his stripped-down single, Forever To Me (Our Version), confirming they were having a girl.

From Music Video to Marriage

Courtney Little Swindell is a former NBA dancer, 2017 Miss Teen North Carolina, and co-owner of The Little Sisters Boutique. She first appeared in Swindell’s “Some Habits” music video in 2021. The couple got engaged in May 2023 and married on June 12, 2024, in Sonoma, California.

A Busy Year Ahead for Cole Swindell

The arrival of baby Rainey follows the release of Swindell’s fifth album, Spanish Moss. He will launch his 2025 Happy Hour Sad Tour on September 4, with shows through October 26. His next concert is August 21, giving him time at home with his new family.