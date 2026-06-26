Tailgating Tips for Summer Country Concerts

Source: Boston Globe / Getty

Summer Tailgating Tips for Country Concerts

There’s a reason country music fans are known for throwing the best pre-show parties in the business, cold drinks, good food, great music bumping from the truck bed, and a crowd of people who all showed up for the same reason.

Whether you’re pulling into a massive stadium lot for a stadium tour the tailgate sets the tone for the entire night.

Do it right and you’ll be walking through those gates already feeling like the evening was worth every penny.

Do it wrong and you’re scrambling in a hot parking lot wishing you’d planned ahead. These tips will make sure it’s the former every single time.

RELATED | The Ultimate 2026 Country Summer Playlist

RELATED | Mastering the Art of Grilling the Perfect Burger

1. Get There Early — Like, Real Early

The lots open hours before showtime, and trust us, the good spots go fast. Want to avoid parking in the back 40? Show up early, roll down the windows, and let the tailgate begin.