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Tailgating Tips for Summer Country Concerts

Whether you're pulling into a massive stadium lot for a stadium tour the tailgate sets the tone for the entire night.

Published on June 26, 2026

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Thunderstorms couldn't stop Zach Bryan from bringing the electricity to Gillette Stadium
Source: Boston Globe / Getty

Summer Tailgating Tips for Country Concerts

There’s a reason country music fans are known for throwing the best pre-show parties in the business, cold drinks, good food, great music bumping from the truck bed, and a crowd of people who all showed up for the same reason.

Whether you’re pulling into a massive stadium lot for a stadium tour the tailgate sets the tone for the entire night.

Do it right and you’ll be walking through those gates already feeling like the evening was worth every penny.

Do it wrong and you’re scrambling in a hot parking lot wishing you’d planned ahead. These tips will make sure it’s the former every single time.

RELATED | The Ultimate 2026 Country Summer Playlist

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1. Get There Early — Like, Real Early

The lots open hours before showtime, and trust us, the good spots go fast. Want to avoid parking in the back 40? Show up early, roll down the windows, and let the tailgate begin.

2. Grill Game: Strong

Keep it simple. Think burgers, dogs, brats, and maybe a tray of nachos if you’re feeling fancy. Bonus points if you bring something wrapped in bacon. Just don’t forget a lighter. (Seriously—don’t be that person.)

3. Crank the Country

No tailgate is complete without a killer playlist. Mix some old-school Garth with new-school Luke Combs. Bonus: blasting the artist you’re about to see gets the whole row hyped.

4. BYOC (Bring Your Own Cooler)

Fill it with drinks, snacks, and as much ice as it’ll hold. Indiana summer sun doesn’t mess around—and neither should you.

5. Chairs, Shade, and a Game or Two

Fold-out chairs? Check. Pop-up tent? Even better. Cornhole or giant Jenga? Now you’re really doing it right.

6. Leave It Better Than You Found It

Nobody wants to step on your burger wrapper. Toss your trash, recycle your cans, and help keep Ruoff beautiful.

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