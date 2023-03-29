Dolly Parton And Garth Brooks Set To Host ACM Awards

Garth Brooks will co-host the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards with returning host Dolly Parton. The event will be streamed live on Amazon’s Prime Video from the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas, outside of Dallas on May 11, 2023. ACM CEO and Executive Producer Damon Whiteside expresses excitement about the two hosting together for the first time. “We couldn’t be more excited to bring this legendary pair together for the first time ever as Country Music’s Party of the Year heads to the Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters,”. Damon continuted stating “from exclusive superstar performances to unexpected collaborations to the industry’s most exciting emerging talent, fans are in for an unforgettable night that can only be seen on the ACM Awards stage!”

Dolly Parton hosted the ACM Awards alone in 2000 and co-hosted with Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett last year, this will be Brooks’ first time hosting the show. One of his main motives, as Brooks explains while briefly reaching over to hold Parton’s hand, is simply the opportunity to collaborate with her. Although he doesn’t like to play favorites when it comes to his career, he acknowledges that some of his most memorable moments have occurred at the ACM Awards. Brooks is deeply flattered that the Academy of Country Music would even consider him for the role of host, and he finds it incredible that he gets to share the stage with Ms. Parton. As he jokingly points out, the real surprise of the night will be watching this lovely woman carry him, a 260-pound man, throughout the evening.

The two icons share an easy-going banter that should serve them well on awards night. Both have extensive experience in the ACM Awards’ winners’ circle, with Parton earning 13 ACM Awards wins and Brooks earning 22. Parton plans to debut the lead single from her upcoming rock album on the show, and although the two will not perform together, they promise an unforgettable night for fans.