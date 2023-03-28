Old Dominion’s Matthew Ramsey Injured In ATV Accident

The country music group, Old Dominion, has had to reschedule some of their Florida concerts as their lead singer, Matthew Ramsey, sustained a fractured pelvis in an ATV accident. Ramsey, who is renowned for co-writing hits such as “One Man Band,” “Hotel Key,” and “I Was On A Boat That Day,” broke his pelvis in three places as announced on the band’s Twitter account. The postponed concerts will now take place in March 2024, and those who cannot attend can request a refund from the point of purchase. Ramsey assured fans that he would keep them informed of his recovery progress and any other shows that may be impacted. The group’s No Bad Vibes Tour is set to continue on April 13 in Reading, Pennsylvania, and they are also scheduled to appear at the CMA Fest in June. Old Dominion, a three-time CMA Award-winning band, released their latest album “Time, Tequila & Therapy” in October 2021.

We wish Matthew a speedy recovery!