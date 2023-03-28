Brad Paisley Headlines Firestone Legends Day Concert

Brad Paisley is set to perform at the Firestone Legends Day Concert on May 27th @ TCU Amphitheater, White River State Park, Indianapolis. The concert, which begins at 7 p.m., will also feature special guests Russell Dickerson and Jackson Dean. This event is a part of the festivities leading up to the Indianapolis 500. The 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 is scheduled for May 28. IMS President J. Douglas Boles believes that the concert will generate an atmosphere of excitement and anticipation for the race. Prior to the concert, Legends Day kicks off at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway with the Public Drivers’ Meeting and autograph sessions. The celebration then moves downtown with the AES 500 Festival Parade and the Firestone Legends Day Concert. Paisley, who has won numerous awards throughout his career, has written 21 of his 25 No.1 hits. Tickets for the concert are available to the general public from March 31, 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.