The Ultimate Country Wedding Reception Playlist

Capture all the love and magic of your wedding day in your reception playlist! Country music has a way of livening up the party, getting all ages out on the dance floor, and pulling on those heartstrings!
Say ‘I Do’ to the songs below for your wedding day!
“That’s My Kind of Night” Luke Bryan
“Friends in Low Places” Garth Brooks
“Get Me Some Of That” Thomas Rhett
“Check Yes or No” George Strait
“When She Says Baby” Jason Aldean
“Drink In My Hand” Eric Church
“Party People” Florida Georgia Line
“Somebody Like You” Keith Urban
“True Believers” Darius Rucker
“Why Don’t We Just Dance” Josh Turner
“Lil Bit” Florida Georgia Line & Nelly
“Country Girl (Shake It for Me)” Luke Bryan
“Look What God Gave Her” Thomas Rhett
“10,000 Hours” Day + Shay & Justin Bieber
“Sunshine & Whisky” Frankie Ballard
“Stay A Little Longer” Brothers Osborne
“All-American Girl” Carrie Underwood
“Mine Would Be You” Blake Shelton
“Body Like A Back Road” Sam Hunt
“John Cougar, John Deere, John 3:16” Keith Urban
“Love Me Like You Mean It” Kelsea Ballerini
“I’d Love to Change Your Name” Kenny Chesney
“Wagon Wheel” by Darius Rucker
“Forever And Ever, Amen” by Randy Travis
“Happy Anywhere” by Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani
“Slow Dance In A Parking Lot” by Jordan Davis
“I’ll Name The Dogs” by Blake Shelton
“Drunk On Your Love” by Brett Eldredge
“Cowboy Take Me Away” by The Chicks
“Head Over Boots” by Jon Pardi
“Knockin’ Boots” by Luke Bryan
“Something Like That’ by Tim McGraw
“Meet In The Middle” by Diamond Rio
“Dust On The Bottle” by David Lee Murphy
“Life’s A Dance” by John Michael Montgomery
“Barefoot Blue Jean Night” by Jake Owen
“Boot Scootin’ Boogie” by Brooks & Dunn
“Yeah Boy” by Kelsea Ballerini
“Chicken Fried” by Zac Brown Band
“I Don’t Want This Night To End” by Luke Bryan
You might also like:
- Country First Dance Songs You’ll Want To Say “I Do” To
- Top Country Songs Perfect For Your Father-Daughter Dance On Your Wedding Day
- Top Country Mother-Son Dance Songs For Your Wedding Day
Picture Credit: Coolnina/ Getty Images
