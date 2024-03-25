The Ultimate Country Wedding Reception Playlist

Capture all the love and magic of your wedding day in your reception playlist! Country music has a way of livening up the party, getting all ages out on the dance floor, and pulling on those heartstrings!

Say ‘I Do’ to the songs below for your wedding day!

“That’s My Kind of Night” Luke Bryan

“Friends in Low Places” Garth Brooks

“Big, Big Plans” Chris Lane

“Get Me Some Of That” Thomas Rhett

“Check Yes or No” George Strait

“When She Says Baby” Jason Aldean

“Homegrown” Zac Brown Band

“Drink In My Hand” Eric Church

“Chasin’ You” Morgan Wallen

“Dibs” Kelsea Ballerini

“Party People” Florida Georgia Line

“Stuck Like Glue” Sugarland

“Somebody Like You” Keith Urban

“True Believers” Darius Rucker

“The Bones” Maren Morris

“Why Don’t We Just Dance” Josh Turner

“Lil Bit” Florida Georgia Line & Nelly

“Country Girl (Shake It for Me)” Luke Bryan

“Shotgun Rider” Tim McGraw

“Honey Bee” Blake Shelton

“Leave the Night On” Sam Hunt

“Look What God Gave Her” Thomas Rhett

“Prayed For You” Matt Stell

“10,000 Hours” Day + Shay & Justin Bieber

“Unforgettable” Thomas Rhett

“Sunshine & Whisky” Frankie Ballard

“Stay A Little Longer” Brothers Osborne

“I’m Comin’ Over” Chris Young

“All-American Girl” Carrie Underwood

“Mine Would Be You” Blake Shelton

“Don’t Ya” Brett Eldredge

“This Kiss” Faith Hill

“Body Like A Back Road” Sam Hunt

“John Cougar, John Deere, John 3:16” Keith Urban

“House Party” Sam Hunt

“Love Me Like You Mean It” Kelsea Ballerini

“I’d Love to Change Your Name” Kenny Chesney

“Wagon Wheel” by Darius Rucker

“Forever And Ever, Amen” by Randy Travis

“Legends” by Kelsea Ballerini

“My Church” by Maren Morris

“Happy Anywhere” by Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani

“Slow Dance In A Parking Lot” by Jordan Davis

“I’ll Name The Dogs” by Blake Shelton

“Drunk On Your Love” by Brett Eldredge

“Cowboy Take Me Away” by The Chicks

“Head Over Boots” by Jon Pardi

“Knockin’ Boots” by Luke Bryan

“Something Like That’ by Tim McGraw

“Alright” by Darius Rucker

“Meet In The Middle” by Diamond Rio

“Dust On The Bottle” by David Lee Murphy

“Life’s A Dance” by John Michael Montgomery

“Barefoot Blue Jean Night” by Jake Owen

“The Git Up” by Blanco Brown

“Boot Scootin’ Boogie” by Brooks & Dunn

“Yeah Boy” by Kelsea Ballerini

“Chicken Fried” by Zac Brown Band

“I Don’t Want This Night To End” by Luke Bryan

Picture Credit: Coolnina/ Getty Images