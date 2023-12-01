Where to See Christmas Lights in Indy

Christmas lights give off a certain glow that just puts you in a cheerful mood! Check out our list of some of the most cheerful and colorful places in Indy to see Christmas light displays!
*- residental/decorated home(s)
Christmas Night of Lights at the Indiana State Fairgrounds
1202 E 38th St, Indianapolis
$7 person/ $30 Carload
4000 Michigan Rd, Indianapolis
$20-25 adults, $13-17 youth
Monument Circle, Indianapolis
Free
Lynn Drive Lights *
8152 Lynn Drive, Indianapolis
Free
Corner of Edgewood *
State Road 125 and Edgewood, Indianapolis
Free
1200 W Washington St, Indianapolis
$19.50+ but Members Free
5423 New Jersey Street, Indianapolis
Free
Gladden Drive *
6065 Gladden Dr, Indianpolis
Free
Oak Meadows Subdivision Lights *
485 Grey Oak Lane, Greenwood
Free- (preview)
51 South Middle St, Greenwood
Free
Grinch House Christmas Lights *
1010 Royal Oak Court, Greenwood
Free
Conner Prarie, 13400 Allisonville Road, Fishers
$20/ guest, $10 for members
963 Hawthorne Drive, Carmel
Free
960 Arrowwood Dr, Carmel
Free
15661 Whelchel Drive, Fishers
Free
12827 Milton Road, Fishers
Free
9203 Log Run Dr. S. Indianpolis
Free (Bring your letters to Santa to put in the mailbox!)
Fisher Avenue Christmas Lights *
2125 Fisher Avenue, Speedway
Free
