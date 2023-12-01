Where to See Christmas Lights in Indy

Christmas lights give off a certain glow that just puts you in a cheerful mood! Check out our list of some of the most cheerful and colorful places in Indy to see Christmas light displays!

*- residental/decorated home(s)

Christmas Night of Lights at the Indiana State Fairgrounds

1202 E 38th St, Indianapolis

$7 person/ $30 Carload

Winterlights at Newfields

4000 Michigan Rd, Indianapolis

$20-25 adults, $13-17 youth

The Circle of Lights

Monument Circle, Indianapolis

Free

Lynn Drive Lights *

8152 Lynn Drive, Indianapolis

Free

Corner of Edgewood *

State Road 125 and Edgewood, Indianapolis

Free

Christmas at the Zoo

1200 W Washington St, Indianapolis

$19.50+ but Members Free

Jersey Street Lights *

5423 New Jersey Street, Indianapolis

Free

Gladden Drive *

6065 Gladden Dr, Indianpolis

Free

Oak Meadows Subdivision Lights *

485 Grey Oak Lane, Greenwood

Free- (preview)

Middle Street Lights*

51 South Middle St, Greenwood

Free

Grinch House Christmas Lights *

1010 Royal Oak Court, Greenwood

Free

A Merry Prairie Holiday

Conner Prarie, 13400 Allisonville Road, Fishers

$20/ guest, $10 for members

Hawthorne Lights *

963 Hawthorne Drive, Carmel

Free

Arrowwood Drive Lights *

960 Arrowwood Dr, Carmel

Free

Welchel Drive Light Show *

15661 Whelchel Drive, Fishers

Free

Milton Road in Avalon*

12827 Milton Road, Fishers

Free

Log Run Lights *

9203 Log Run Dr. S. Indianpolis

Free (Bring your letters to Santa to put in the mailbox!)

Fisher Avenue Christmas Lights *

2125 Fisher Avenue, Speedway

Free

