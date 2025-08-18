Source: Wrangler / Website

Fall Country Fashion Trends

As the crisp air rolls in and the leaves begin to change, it’s the perfect time to freshen up your wardrobe with fall country fashion trends for 2024. Whether you’re gearing up for a tailgate, a trip to the pumpkin patch, or a fall music festival, these key trends will help you stay stylish while embracing that laid-back, rustic country charm. Here’s your guide to what’s hot this season!

1. Western Boots: Back in Style

No fall country look is complete without a sturdy pair of Western boots. Whether it’s classic leather or modern embroidered styles, boots are back in a big way for fall 2024. They’re versatile enough to pair with jeans, skirts, or even dresses. Look for iconic brands like Ariat and Lucchese for durable, stylish options that will see you through the entire season.

2. Bell Bottom Jeans: Retro Vibes with a Modern Twist

Bell bottoms are making a comeback, adding a retro flair to fall country fashion. These flared jeans elongate the legs and pair beautifully with boots or chunky heels. For a modern country take, go for a high-waisted style in classic denim or corduroy. Check out Wrangler or Free People for trendy bell bottoms that will have you feeling both nostalgic and fresh.

3. Layered Plaid Shirts

Plaid remains a timeless staple in country fashion, and this fall, it’s all about layering. Whether worn over a graphic tee or under a cozy sweater, plaid brings warmth and comfort while maintaining a rugged edge. Head to Carhartt or Wrangler for the perfect flannel that will keep you cozy and stylish throughout the season.

4. Distressed Denim: The Worn-In Look

Denim never goes out of style, and this year distressed jeans are at the forefront. With their frayed hems, faded washes, and subtle rips, they create that effortless “lived-in” look. Whether you’re opting for skinny or straight-leg jeans, pair them with a camo sweatshirt or fringe jacket for the ultimate fall outfit. Get your denim fix from Levi’s or Lucky Brand.

5. Camo Sweatshirts: Casual Meets Cool

Camo prints are making a big splash in 2024, with camo sweatshirts leading the charge. Whether you’re layering them under a denim jacket or pairing them with your favorite jeans, they add a casual yet edgy vibe to your wardrobe. They’re perfect for bonfire nights or casual weekend outings. Find stylish camo pieces at Under Armour or Bass Pro Shops.

6. Fringe Jackets and Vests

Fringe is taking over fall fashion again this year, adding a fun and dynamic element to your outerwear. Whether it’s on suede jackets or chic vests, fringe brings an authentic Western vibe to your look. If you’re aiming for something bolder, opt for a jacket with fringe detailing on the back and sleeves. Browse options at Sheplers or Rivertrail Mercantile.

7. Wool Hats: Elevate Your Look

A wool hat is a must-have accessory this fall. Whether you’re rocking a cowboy hat or a wide-brimmed fedora, this essential piece adds style and practicality to any outfit. Not only will it keep you warm, but it also brings that unmistakable country sophistication to your ensemble. Shop for high-quality options at Stetson or Gigi Pip.

8. Earth Tones and Autumn Hues

The color palette for fall 2024 is rich and earthy, with shades like burnt orange, olive green, deep browns, and mustard yellow leading the way. These colors perfectly complement the natural beauty of the season while staying true to the country aesthetic. Brands like Pendleton offer stunning pieces in these hues to round out your fall wardrobe.

9. Layered Jewelry: Stacking and Statement Pieces

When it comes to accessories, layering is the way to go. This season, expect to see stacked bracelets, necklaces, and rings in both gold and silver tones. Add a Western flair with turquoise stones or leather detailing to complete the look. Browse Kendra Scott and Rustic Cuff for trendy pieces that work perfectly for layering.

10. Plain Oversized Sweatshirts

For those chilly fall mornings or relaxed weekend outings, oversized sweatshirts are a must-have. Carhartt’s plain oversized sweatshirts are perfect for achieving that laid-back, cozy vibe without sacrificing style. Pair them with jeans, leggings, or even over a casual dress for an effortlessly chic look. The simplicity of these sweatshirts makes them versatile, allowing you to layer or accessorize as needed.