Listen Live

Devin Dawson is Engaged, Jake Owen Making His Big Screen Debut, & MORE

Published on March 15, 2019

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Cara’s catching you up on what happened last week in Country News Now!

Devin Dawson became engaged to Leah Sykes, Jake Owen is making his big screen debut next to How I Met Your Mother’s Jason Segel and Casey Afflec! Plus, check out some of the line up at this years ACM Awards.

Photo Credit: @zdevin / Instagram

More from Country 97.1 HANK FM

Country 97.1 HANK FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close