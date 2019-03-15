Devin Dawson is Engaged, Jake Owen Making His Big Screen Debut, & MORE

Cara’s catching you up on what happened last week in Country News Now!
Devin Dawson became engaged to Leah Sykes, Jake Owen is making his big screen debut next to How I Met Your Mother’s Jason Segel and Casey Afflec! Plus, check out some of the line up at this years ACM Awards.
Photo Credit: @zdevin / Instagram
