Country News Now | Luke Bryan Swaps Boots with American Idol Contestant + MORE

Published on March 29, 2019

Brantley Gilbert & Amber are expecting their second child, Carrie Underwood called a few ACM winners to give them the good news, and Luke Bryan gave his own boots to a contestant!

Cara’s ON IT with country news about your fav artists every week. SUBSCRIBE TO HANK FM’S YOUTUBE HERE so you never miss big moments like these!

Photo Credit: YouTube / ABC

