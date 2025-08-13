Rascal Flatts – Life Is A Highway Tour

- Date/time: Feb 7
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Get ready for an unforgettable night with Rascal Flatts as they bring their Life Is A Highway Tour to Indianapolis!
📅 Date: Saturday, February 7, 2026
📍 Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
