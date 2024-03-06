Listen Live
Martina McBride, Tracey Lawrence and Diamond Rio

  • Date/time: Jun 15, 6:00pm to 11:00pm
  • Venue: Morgan County Fairgrounds
  • Address: 1749 Hospital Drive, Martinsville, IN, 46151

This summer’s big country music at the Morgan County Fairgrounds will be a great one!

This year’s performers will be Martina McBride, Tracey Lawrence and Diamond Rio, with special local opening acts Rose O’Neal and Michael McCartney!

Music begins at 5 pm. Bring your own seating.

Tickets will be available online or at the gate within three seating areas.

All three seating areas are festival seating within that section.

Food and beverages will be available onsite including locally crafted beer and wine.

