Join Nick Jordan At Boot Barn For The National FFA Expo Celebration!

Get ready, FFA fans! Hank FM is celebrating the annual National FFA Convention and Expo.

Join us and our host Nick Jordan at the Boot Barn for a morning of great deals and fun.

This is your chance to meet Nick Jordan and save on your favorite gear. For this event only, Boot Barn is offering exclusive discounts on select jeans, FR shirts, and HAWX tees.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, November 1st

Saturday, November 1st Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Location: Boot Barn, 8366 Castleton Corner Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46250

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to gear up and celebrate with fellow FFA supporters. See you there!