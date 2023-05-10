Listen Live
HANK FM – CARB DAY TICKET GIVEAWAY!

Molson - Carb
  • Date/time: May 18th
  • Venue: Tin Roof
  • Address: 36 S Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis, IN

May 18th TICKET STOP at TIN ROOF!

Join Cole from HANK FM on Thursday May 18th from 9p – 10p for your chance to win tickets to CARB DAY at the 🏁 Indianapolis Motor Speedway and a chance to register for a $50 gift card!

Home – Indianapolis Bar | Live Music | Tin Roof (tinroofindianapolis.com)

Location: 36 S Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis, IN 46204

Time: 9pm-10pm

 

