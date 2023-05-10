HANK FM – CARB DAY TICKET GIVEAWAY!

- Date/time: May 18th
- Venue: Tin Roof
- Address: 36 S Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis, IN
May 18th TICKET STOP at TIN ROOF!
Join Cole from HANK FM on Thursday May 18th from 9p – 10p for your chance to win tickets to CARB DAY at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and a chance to register for a $50 gift card!
Home – Indianapolis Bar | Live Music | Tin Roof (tinroofindianapolis.com)
Time: 9pm-10pm
