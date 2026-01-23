Cole at Torchy’s Tacos Zionsville GRAND OPENING

Join Cole for the Torchy’s Grand Opening and get ready to “make it trashy”!

Get there early to be one of the first 100 guests and score FREE queso for a whole year!

This is one of those mornings where showing up early really pays off. 🎉🧀



Hang out with Cole from the Annie & Cole Show, along with a special appearance by the Indy Fuel, bringing extra hometown excitement to the party. The fun keeps going with music, giveaways, and a high-energy atmosphere from the moment the doors open. There will be a coffee truck on site to keep you fueled, plus churro bites to satisfy your sweet tooth while you wait.

Whether you’re there for the free queso, the music, or just a great community vibe, this is an event you won’t want to miss.

Come early, line up, and make a morning of it.