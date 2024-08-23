Listen Live
Bud Light Football Fest | December 19th

Bud Light Football Fest 2024 (NEW)
  • Date/time: Dec 19, 4:00pm to 6:00pm
  • Venue: Buffalo Wild Wings
  • Address: 2510 E 146th Street, Carmel

Don’t miss Football Fest with Annie & Cole! 🏈

Join us at a Buffalo Wild Wings near you this Colt’s season and compete in our football toss game for your chance to win exclusive prizes, courtesy of Bud Light!

✨ This week’s winner will take home custom Colts sneakers! ✨

Can’t make it this week but still want a chance to win? Visit us at one of our upcoming events:

December 26th | Buffalo Wild Wings – 5901 S Scatterfield Road, Anderson
January 2nd | Buffalo Wild Wings – 2470 N Lebanon Street, Suite G, Lebanon
