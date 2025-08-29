Celebrate the life and musical legacy of one of rock and roll’s biggest stars at the Hilbert Circle Theatre.

Don’t miss Dolly Parton’s Threads: My Songs in Symphony with the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra and conductor Jack Everly on September 19th and 20th.

Experience Dolly’s greatest hits like “Jolene,” “Coat of Many Colors,” and “I Will Always Love You” beautifully reimagined with live orchestra accompaniment.

Tickets are on sale now at IndianapolisSymphony.Org or at the ISO Box office.