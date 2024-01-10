Volunteer At The Shepherd Community Center Food Distribution!

- Date/time: Jan 19 to Dec 20
- Venue: Shepherd Community Center
- Address: 4107 East Washington Street, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46201
Join Hank FM and Shepherd Community Center as we partner with Gleaners to distribute food to the Indianapolis community at 4107 East Washington from 3PM to 5PM. An amazing experience you did not know you needed!!
For more details go to: https://shepherdcommunity.org/
Dates to VOLUNTEER:
- Friday January 19th
- Friday, February 2nd
- Friday, February 16th
- Friday, March 1rd
- Friday, March 15th
- Friday, April 5th
- Friday, April 19th
- Friday, May 3rd
- Friday, May 17th
- Friday, June 7th
- Friday, June 21st
- Friday, July 5th
- Friday, July 19th
- Friday, August 2nd
- Friday, August 16th
- Friday, September 6th
- Friday, September 20th
- Friday, October 4th
- Friday, October 18th
- Friday, November 1st
- Friday, November 15th
- Friday, December 6th
- Friday, December 20th
