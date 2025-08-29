- Date/time: Dec 14
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Trans-Siberian Orchestra returns to Indianapolis this December for ONE NIGHT ONLY!
The Ghosts of Christmas Eve show will be live at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Thursday, December 4th!
Tickets go On Sale to the public on Friday, September 12th at 10am!
For full tour schedule and Pre-sale ticket info visit www.trans-siberian.com.
