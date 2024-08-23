Bud Light Football Fest | November 7th

- Date/time: Nov 7, 4:00pm to 6:00pm
- Venue: Buffalo Wild Wings
- Address: 2514 Lake Circle Drive, Indianapolis
Don’t miss Football Fest with Annie & Cole! 🏈
Join us at a Buffalo Wild Wings near you this Colt’s season and compete in our football toss game for your chance to win exclusive prizes, courtesy of Bud Light!
✨ This week’s winner will take home tickets to this year’s Super Bowl! ✨
Can’t make it this week but still want a chance to win? Visit us at one of our upcoming events:
