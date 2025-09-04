Listen Live
Bud Light Football Fest | January 1st

Football fest - Header
  • Date/time: Jan 1, 6:00pm to 8:00pm
  • Venue: Buffalo Wild Wings
  • Address: 2470 N. Lebanon Street, Lebanon

Don’t miss FOOTBALL FEST with Annie & Cole! 🏈

Join us at a Buffalo Wild Wings near you this Colt’s season and compete in our football toss game for your chance to win exclusive prizes, courtesy of Bud Light!

The top contestant with the highest combined points will win:

🔵 Colts Tickets

🔵 Swag

🔵 Invitation to Finals = for a chance to win SUPERBOWL tickets!

 

🎉 THIS WEEK, JOIN US AT THE BUFFALO WILD WINGS IN LEBANON FOR YOUR FINAL CHANCE TO WIN! 🎉

📍 2470 N. LEBANON STREET, LEBANON

 

