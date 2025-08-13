Top 10 Country Artists of 2025

Country music in 2025 is bigger, bolder, and more diverse than ever before.

From small-town storytellers to arena-packing hitmakers, this year’s top country artists are redefining the genre—and reaching more fans than ever.

Whether it’s blending country with pop, rock, or even hip-hop, these musicians are pushing boundaries while staying rooted in the heartfelt lyrics and raw emotion fans love.

Streaming numbers are through the roof.

Country tours are selling out in record time. And breakout stars are rising alongside longtime chart dominators.

The rise of platforms like TikTok and Spotify has helped launch new talent to stardom overnight, while fan favorites like Morgan Wallen, Luke Combs, and Chris Stapleton continue to dominate playlists and award shows alike.

One thing is clear: country is no longer just twangy guitars and cowboy boots.

It’s stadium anthems, viral hits, soulful ballads, and genre-bending collaborations.

From the gritty, emotional voice of Jelly Roll to the stadium-shaking singalongs of Zach Bryan, 2025 is shaping up to be one of the most exciting years in country music yet.

So, who’s topping the charts, selling the most tickets, and changing the game in 2025?

We’ve rounded up the biggest names in country music right now—based on streaming stats, award wins, chart performance, and fan buzz.

Let’s take a look at the top 10 country artists of 2025:

1. Morgan Wallen Spotify’s #1 most-listened country artist in 2025, with over 41 million monthly listeners

His album I’m the Problem debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 , recording the largest week for a country release this year

Business Insider calls him “the culture” of modern country—his raw persona and genre-blending collabs (Diplo, Tate McRae, Lil Durk) solidify his dominance 2. Jelly Roll Spotify places him as the #2 country artist , with nearly 29 million monthly listeners .

Celebrated for blending country, hip-hop, and rock through emotional storytelling and crossover appeal. 3. Luke Combs Ranked #3 on Spotify with over 26 million monthly listeners

Voted among top country singers of 2025, praised for his vocal strength and heartfelt songwriting 4. Zach Bryan Holds the #4 spot on Spotify, with ≈ 25 million monthly listeners .

His breakout hit “Something in the Orange” has amassed over a billion Spotify streams 5. Chris Stapleton Spotify’s #5 country artist with 24 million+ listeners .

Revered for his raw voice, emotive performances, and acclaimed songwriting . 6. Lainey Wilson A fan-voted top country singer of 2025 .

A two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year (2023–24) and Grammy-nominated for Whirlwind 7. Shaboozey Dominating with “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” the longest-running Hot Country Songs #1 by a solo artist , spanning 33 weeks

Earned accolades including APRA and iHeartRadio awards as a breakout talent .