Meet The Indianapolis Colts 2025 Opponents

As the 2024 NFL season ends, excitement builds for what lies ahead in 2025.

The Indianapolis Colts already know who their opponents will be next season, thanks to the NFL’s structured scheduling system, which ensures a balanced and competitive slate for every team.

Each NFL team faces all three of their division rivals (home and away), totaling six games.

Additionally, teams play four games against all the teams from another division in their respective conference and four games against a division from the opposite conference, with the matchup divisions rotating yearly.

Finally, teams play three additional games against conference opponents who hold the same divisional standing, and one crossover game from the opposite conference.

For the Colts, with the 2024 season now being over, this means their home and away opponents are set, even if the dates and times are not yet finalized.

