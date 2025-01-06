Listen Live
Meet The Indianapolis Colts 2025 Opponents

Published on January 6, 2025

Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders

Source: Candice Ward / Getty

As the 2024 NFL season ends, excitement builds for what lies ahead in 2025.

The Indianapolis Colts already know who their opponents will be next season, thanks to the NFL’s structured scheduling system, which ensures a balanced and competitive slate for every team.

Each NFL team faces all three of their division rivals (home and away), totaling six games.

Additionally, teams play four games against all the teams from another division in their respective conference and four games against a division from the opposite conference, with the matchup divisions rotating yearly.

Finally, teams play three additional games against conference opponents who hold the same divisional standing, and one crossover game from the opposite conference.

For the Colts, with the 2024 season now being over, this means their home and away opponents are set, even if the dates and times are not yet finalized.

Take a look below to Meet The Indianapolis Colts 2025 Opponents. Each team listed is listed by Team (division) – if game is home or away. RELATED | List Of NFL Coaches, Coordinators, & GMs Fired This Season

1. Arizona Cardinals (NFC West) – Home

Arizona Cardinals (NFC West) - Home
Source: Getty

2. San Francisco 49ers (NFC West) – Home

San Francisco 49ers (NFC West) - Home
Source: Getty

3. Denver Broncos (NFC West) – Home

Denver Broncos (NFC West) - Home
Source: Getty

4. Atlanta Falcons (NFC South) – Home

Atlanta Falcons (NFC South) - Home
Source: Getty

5. Miami Dolphins (AFC East) – Home

Miami Dolphins (AFC East) - Home
Source: Getty

6. Las Vegas Raiders (AFC West) – Home

Las Vegas Raiders (AFC West) - Home
Source: Getty

7. Kansas City Chiefs (AFC West) – Away

Kansas City Chiefs (AFC West) - Away
Source: Getty

8. Los Angeles Chargers (AFC West) – Away

Los Angeles Chargers (AFC West) - Away
Source: Getty

9. Los Angeles Rams (NFC West) – Away

Los Angeles Rams (NFC West) - Away
Source: Getty

10. Seattle Seahawks (NFC West) – Away

Seattle Seahawks (NFC West) - Away
Source: Getty

11. Houston Texans X2 (AFC South)

Houston Texans X2 (AFC South)
Source: Getty

12. Jacksonville Jaguars X2 (AFC South)

Jacksonville Jaguars X2 (AFC South)
Source: Getty

13. Tennessee Titans X2 (AFC South)

Tennessee Titans X2 (AFC South)
Source: Getty

