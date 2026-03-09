Luke Bryan Setlist? Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo

Source: Luke Bryan performs at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Sunday, March 19, 2023, at NRG Stadium in Houston. (Yi-Chin Lee/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

Luke Bryan is set to return for another Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo! The RODEOHOUSTON legend will take to the star stage Monday night. While there’s no official word on a setlist for the “Knockin’ Boots” singer, here’s several songs we could hear him perform, based on recent setlists.

Songs We May Hear from Luke Bryan