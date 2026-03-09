Listen Live
Close
Music

Luke Bryan Setlist: Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo

Luke Bryan Setlist? Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo

Published on March 9, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Luke Bryan...
Source: Luke Bryan performs at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Sunday, March 19, 2023, at NRG Stadium in Houston. (Yi-Chin Lee/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

Luke Bryan is set to return for another Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo! The RODEOHOUSTON legend will take to the star stage Monday night. While there’s no official word on a setlist for the “Knockin’ Boots” singer, here’s several songs we could hear him perform, based on recent setlists.

Songs We May Hear from Luke Bryan

1. ‘Kiss Tomorrow Goodbye’

2. ‘One Margarita’

3. ‘What Makes You Country’

4. ‘I Don’t Want This Night to End’

5. ‘Huntin’, Fishin’, and Lovin’ Every Day’

6. ‘Love You, Miss You, Mean It’

7. ‘Roller Coaster’

8. ‘But I Got a Beer in My Hand’

9. ‘Crash My Party’

10. ‘Drink a Beer’

11. ‘Buy Dirt’

12. ‘Do I’

13. ‘Knockin’ Boots’

14. ‘Drunk On You’

15. ‘Rain is a Good Thing’

16. ‘Play It Again’

17. ‘That’s My Kind of Night’

18. ‘Country Girl (Shake It for Me)’

Luke Bryan Setlist? Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo was originally published on 93qcountry.com

More from Country 97.1 HANK FM
Register To Win | Annie & Cole Up Close Concert With Tyler Nance
Trending
phone app
Listen Live  |  Hannah Fink

Access HANK FM From Your Phone!

hudson westbrook flatland calvary hank up close concert
Country Music News  |  Nick Cottongim

Register To Win | Annie & Cole Up Close Concert With Flatland Calvary or Hudson Westbrook

CS
11 Items
Music  |  anniefoxradio

Top 10 Country baseball Walk-Up Songs in 2025

Music Survey HANK FM
Contests  |  Nick Cottongim

Choose The Music We Play On Hank FM!

Chase RIce - Coming To Indianapolis - Buy & Win Tickets
Contests  |  Nick Cottongim

Win Tickets: Chase Rice

The 59th Annual CMA Awards - Arrivals
10 Items
Celebrity  |  Editorial Staff

10 Photos Of Ella Langley We Love The Most

The 59th Annual CMA Awards - Arrivals
Music  |  anniefoxradio

Luke Combs and Wife Nicole Welcome Baby Boy

Sphere Lights Up Las Vegas Skyline
Entertainment  |  coledunbar1

Nashville Might Get Its Own Version of the Sphere

Zac Brown Band In Concert - Sacramento, CA 2010
Entertainment  |  anniefoxradio

Zac Brown Band’s “Give It Away” Named 2026 NCAA Tournament Anthem

The 59th Annual CMA Awards - Show
Entertainment  |  coledunbar1

Luke Combs Says Encouraging Young Artists Feels Like a Superpower

Country 97.1 HANK FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close