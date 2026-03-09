Luke Bryan Setlist: Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo
Luke Bryan Setlist? Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo
Luke Bryan is set to return for another Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo! The RODEOHOUSTON legend will take to the star stage Monday night. While there’s no official word on a setlist for the “Knockin’ Boots” singer, here’s several songs we could hear him perform, based on recent setlists.
Songs We May Hear from Luke Bryan
1. ‘Kiss Tomorrow Goodbye’
2. ‘One Margarita’
3. ‘What Makes You Country’
4. ‘I Don’t Want This Night to End’
5. ‘Huntin’, Fishin’, and Lovin’ Every Day’
6. ‘Love You, Miss You, Mean It’
7. ‘Roller Coaster’
8. ‘But I Got a Beer in My Hand’
9. ‘Crash My Party’
10. ‘Drink a Beer’
11. ‘Buy Dirt’
12. ‘Do I’
13. ‘Knockin’ Boots’
14. ‘Drunk On You’
15. ‘Rain is a Good Thing’
16. ‘Play It Again’
17. ‘That’s My Kind of Night’
18. ‘Country Girl (Shake It for Me)’
Luke Bryan Setlist? Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo was originally published on 93qcountry.com
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