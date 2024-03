Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn, are making waves once again with the news of three more duets in the works. Their chart-topping collaboration, “Thank God,” left fans eager for more, and it seems their wishes are about to be granted.

In a recent interview with Audacy’s Rob + Holly, Kane Brown hinted at the possibility of releasing more music with his wife. “If you count, ‘Thank God,’ we have four songs together now,” he shared, expressing his excitement for the potential success of their new tracks. “Every one that I listen to — it’s a smash.”

While the couple has recorded the new duets, they are still undecided about their release. With Kane’s next album in progress, they are considering including the songs, though it might result in a significant album. “We could work on an album, we could put the songs on this album,” Kane explained.

“Thank God,” written by Josh Hoge, Jaxson Free, Kyle Fishman, Christian Davis, and Jared Mullins, was a standout track on Brown’s latest album, “Different Man.” The heartfelt lyrics resonated with fans, reflecting the couple’s deep love and appreciation for each other.

Listen to the full interview below: