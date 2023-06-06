Jimmie Allen Lists 2.5 Million Nashville House Amidst Controversy

Country singer Jimmie Allen has put his luxurious mansion in an exclusive area of Nashville up for sale amidst allegations of sexual assault, harassment, and his ongoing divorce from his wife, Alexis. The spacious 5-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom home spans an impressive 4,853 square feet and is listed for $2,550,000 as a “modern farmhouse.”
Check out the photos below!
1.Source:Christopher Polk, Getty Images/Benchmark Realty/Redfin.com
2.Source:Christopher Polk, Getty Images/Benchmark Realty/Redfin.com
3.Source:Christopher Polk, Getty Images/Benchmark Realty/Redfin.com
4.Source:Christopher Polk, Getty Images/Benchmark Realty/Redfin.com
5.Source:Christopher Polk, Getty Images/Benchmark Realty/Redfin.com
6.Source:Christopher Polk, Getty Images/Benchmark Realty/Redfin.com
7.Source:Christopher Polk, Getty Images/Benchmark Realty/Redfin.com
8.Source:Christopher Polk, Getty Images/Benchmark Realty/Redfin.com
9.Source:Christopher Polk, Getty Images/Benchmark Realty/Redfin.com
10.Source:Christopher Polk, Getty Images/Benchmark Realty/Redfin.com
11.Source:Christopher Polk, Getty Images/Benchmark Realty/Redfin.com
12.Source:Christopher Polk, Getty Images/Benchmark Realty/Redfin.com
13.Source:Christopher Polk, Getty Images/Benchmark Realty/Redfin.com
14.Source:Christopher Polk, Getty Images/Benchmark Realty/Redfin.com
15.Source:Christopher Polk, Getty Images/Benchmark Realty/Redfin.com
16.Source:Christopher Polk, Getty Images/Benchmark Realty/Redfin.com
-
Commercial Free Cash!
-
Caption Ideas For Country Concerts!
-
Elvis Presley's Final Show: A Historic Night in Indianapolis, Indiana
-
Top Country Mother-Son Dance Songs For Your Wedding Day
-
The Top 10 Richest Country Singers In The World
-
New Details Of Eric Church's New Nashville Destination: Chiefs
-
On This Day: February 22, 1968 Johnny Cash Proposed To June Carter
-
Lainey Wilson Confronts Scammers Peddling Fake Weight Loss Gummies