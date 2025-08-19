Listen Live
The Hottest Male Country Singers Who Are Total Eye Candy

Published on August 19, 2025

Country music isn’t just about the music—it’s also home to some of the most attractive men in the entertainment industry. These swoon-worthy singers aren’t just killing it on the charts; they’re stealing hearts with their jaw-dropping good looks.

From rugged charm to boy-next-door vibes, here are the hottest male country stars who are as easy on the eyes as they are talented.

( In no particular order….except Riley Green)

1. Riley Green

2. Morgan Wallen

3. Tim McGraw

4. Parker McCollum

5. Tucker Wetmore

6. Chase Rice

7. Mark Wystrach – Midland

8. Sam Hunt

9. Jordan Davis

10. Kane Brown

11. Eric Church

12. Walker Hayes

13. Zach Top

14. Jake Owen

15. George Strait

16. Shaboozey

17. Keith Urban

18. Chris Lane

19. Kenny Chesney

20. Cody Johnson

21. Zach Bryan

22. Zach Top

23. Dustin Lynch

24. Darius Rucker

25. Luke Bryan

26. Blake Shelton

27. Post Malone

28. Chris Stapleton

29. Russell Dickerson

30.

31. Thomas Rhett

