Listen Live
Country Music News

George Jones’ Top 10 Songs

Published on April 26, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

george jones

Source: Photo by David Redfern/Redferns / Getty

George Jones was a legendary American country music singer who had a career spanning over five decades. He was born in Saratoga, Texas in 1931 and started his musical career as a teenager. Throughout his life, Jones recorded hundreds of songs and earned numerous accolades, including two Grammy Awards and a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

Jones was known for his distinctive voice, which was described as “the greatest country voice of all time” by fellow country singer Garth Brooks. He was also known for his honest and emotional songwriting, which often dealt with themes of heartbreak, love, and loss. George’s personal life was often tumultuous, and he struggled with alcoholism and drug addiction throughout his career. Despite these challenges, he remained a beloved figure in the country music community, and his influence can still be heard in the work of many contemporary country singers.

George Jones passed away in 2013 at the age of 81, leaving behind a legacy that will continue to inspire and influence musicians for generations to come. His music will always be remembered for its honesty, emotion, and timeless appeal.

1. “He Stopped Loving Her Today”

2. “Golden Ring”

3. “The Race Is On”

4. “White Lightning”

5. “The One I Loved Back Then (the Corvette Song)”

6. “I Don’t Need Your Rockin’ Chair”

7. “She Thinks I Still Care”

8. “Choices”

9. “The Grand Tour”

10. “I Always Get Lucky With You”

More From Hank FM

Country 97.1 HANK FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close