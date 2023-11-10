Country Artists Who Served In The US Military

On Veteran’s Day, we salute those who served our country. Many country artist not only sing about patriotism but also served in the military. Country music, deeply connected to the American spirit, often reflects themes of love for the country and respect for the military.
Songs like “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue” by Toby Keith and “Travelin’ Soldier” by The Chicks resonate deeply, though ironically, the artists didn’t serve. However, some country artists have served, bringing authenticity to their music, drawing from real-life experiences, challenges, and camaraderie.
Check out those artists below:
1. Johnny Cash
2. Craig Morgan
Craig Morgan, with 18 years of experience in the Army and Army Reserves, expressed his motivation for enlisting by stating, “As an American country boy, my love for my country, family, and God collectively defines who I am.”
3. Willie Nelson
4. George Jones
5. George Strait
6. Jamey Johnson
7. Conway Twitty
8. John Prine
John Prine entered the workforce after high school, spending five years at the US Postal Service. Subsequently, he was drafted into the Army during the Vietnam War. Prine’s military service primarily unfolded in Germany, and upon completion, he returned to his hometown.
9. Sturgill Simpson
10. Josh Gracin
11. Zach Bryan
-
Commercial Free Cash!
-
The Top 10 Richest Country Singers In The World
-
Kenny Chesney, Alan Jackson, and More to Pay Tribute to Jimmy Buffett at 2023 CMA Awards
-
Elvis Presley's Final Show: A Historic Night in Indianapolis, Indiana
-
Cody Johnson VIP!
-
Zac Brown Band Setlist
-
Choose The Music We Play On Hank FM!
-
Top Country Mother-Son Dance Songs For Your Wedding Day