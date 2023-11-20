Listen Live
Country Music News

Bruce Brown’s Pregame Playlist

Published on November 20, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Bruce Brown

Source: Indiana Pacers / Twitter

Meet Bruce Brown! The newest Indiana Pacers forward, a 2023 NBA Champion with the Denver Nuggets, and just a guy who loves country music!
Bruce has a very surprising pre-game ritual that involves immersing himself in the giddy-up of country music and we are excited to tell you all about it!
Bruce Brown has been a huge addition to the Indiana Pacers play style, complimenting their fast-paced offense the team plays with and the positive “yee-haw” mentality he brings on the floor.
Check out these 5 song that Bruce Brown finds boot stompin’ motivation in the twang and yee-haw of country tunes:

1. Luke Combs – Call Me

2. Thomas Rhett – Half Of Me

3. Luke Combs – Where the Wild Things Are

4. Zac Brown Band – Homegrown

5. Tyler Hubbard – Me For Me

More From Hank FM

Country 97.1 HANK FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close