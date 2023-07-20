Win Verizon 200 Tickets At Crafters Pizza and Drafthouse!

- Date/time: July 29th, 9:00pm to 10:00pm
- Venue: Crafters Pizza and Drafthouse
- Address: 2430 E 146th St, Carmel, IN, 46033
Stop by and see HankFM at Crafters Pizza and Drafthouse on 7/29 from 9pm-10pm for a chance to win tickets to the Verizon 200!
The earlier we see you the better!
