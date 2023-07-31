Listen Live
Win Tickets To the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard!

brickyard
  • Date/time: August 5th, 9:00pm to 10:00pm
  • Venue: Ale Emporium Greenwood
  • Phone: (317)300-1560
  • Address: 997 E County Line Rd, Greenwood, In, 46143

Stop by and see HankFM and Mindy at Ale Emporium Greenwood on 8/5 from 9pm-10pm for a chance to win tickets to the Verizon 200!

 

The earlier we see you the better!

