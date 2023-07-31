Win Tickets To the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard!

- Date/time: August 5th, 9:00pm to 10:00pm
- Venue: Ale Emporium Greenwood
- Phone: (317)300-1560
- Address: 997 E County Line Rd, Greenwood, In, 46143
Stop by and see HankFM and Mindy at Ale Emporium Greenwood on 8/5 from 9pm-10pm for a chance to win tickets to the Verizon 200!
The earlier we see you the better!
