Towne Market 10 Year Anniversary Celebration with Mindy Winkler & Towne Spirits & Fine Wines Father’s Day Raffle!

- Date/time: Jun 16, 11:00am to 4:00pm
- Venue: Towne Market
- Address: 14126 Bergen Blvd, Noblesville
Join Mindy Winkler for TWO great events this Sunday as Towne Market celebrates their 10-year anniversary and Towne Spirits celebrates Father’s day with tastings and a Father’s Day Bourbon Raffle!
Towne Market’s 10-Year Anniversary celebration will take place THIS SUNDAY, June 16th from 11am to 4pm.
🌟 Free food and drinks!
🌟 Huge giveaways with awesome prizes!
🌟 Free raffle starting at 2:30pm! Tickets available starting at 11:00am. (Must be present to win.)
*In partnership with Towne Spirits & Fine Wines Father Day Raffle
Towne Spirits & Fine Wines Father Day Raffle will take place THIS SUNDAY, June 16th from 12pm to 4pm.
📢 21+ event, ID required
🌟 Beer, wine and liquor tastings all day!
🌟 Over 100 chances to win! (Limit one allocated bottle per customer.)
🌟 Drawing for raffle winners starting at 3pm! Raffle tickets available starting 12:00pm at Towne Spirits HTC location. (One ticket per customer.)
🌟 Over 50 allocated bourbon bottles to be raffled off!
🌟 Must be present when your ticket is drawn to purchase.
SEE YOU THERE! 🍻
-
Kenny Chesney Setlist: Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour
-
Zach Bryan Setlist: The Quittin Time Tour '24
-
HARDY Setlist: Quit!! Tour
-
George Strait Setlist: Stadium Shows 2024
-
Morgan Wallen Setlist: One Night At A Time Tour
-
Tim McGraw Setlist: Standing Room Only Tour
-
Tyler Childers Setlist: Mule Pull Tour
-
The Top 10 Richest Country Singers In The World