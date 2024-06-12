Towne Market 10 Year Anniversary Celebration with Mindy Winkler & Towne Spirits & Fine Wines Father’s Day Raffle!

Join Mindy Winkler for TWO great events this Sunday as Towne Market celebrates their 10-year anniversary and Towne Spirits celebrates Father’s day with tastings and a Father’s Day Bourbon Raffle!

Towne Market’s 10-Year Anniversary celebration will take place THIS SUNDAY, June 16th from 11am to 4pm.

🌟 Free food and drinks!

🌟 Huge giveaways with awesome prizes!

🌟 Free raffle starting at 2:30pm! Tickets available starting at 11:00am. (Must be present to win.)

*In partnership with Towne Spirits & Fine Wines Father Day Raffle

Towne Spirits & Fine Wines Father Day Raffle will take place THIS SUNDAY, June 16th from 12pm to 4pm.

📢 21+ event, ID required

🌟 Beer, wine and liquor tastings all day!

🌟 Over 100 chances to win! (Limit one allocated bottle per customer.)

🌟 Drawing for raffle winners starting at 3pm! Raffle tickets available starting 12:00pm at Towne Spirits HTC location. (One ticket per customer.)

🌟 Over 50 allocated bourbon bottles to be raffled off!

🌟 Must be present when your ticket is drawn to purchase.

SEE YOU THERE! 🍻