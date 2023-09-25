Listen Live
Back To Events

Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience

Add to Calendar
Win Tickets To See Theresa Caputo Live at Memorial Hall
  • Date/time: Oct 1, 7:30pm to 11:30pm
  • Venue: Clowes Memorial Hall

For over a decade Theresa Caputo, star of the hit TLC show The Long Island Medium, has provided messages of peace and comfort to over a million people worldwide.  Through sharing her gift of communicating with those who have passed on, Theresa delivers healing messages directly to audience members, comforting them with the revelation that our deceased loved ones are still with us– just in a different way.  Theresa Caputo Live: The Experience is an awe-inspiring evening you won’t want to miss. 

Get Tickets For an Event

 

More from Country 97.1 HANK FM

Recent Comments

No comments to show.

Country 97.1 HANK FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close