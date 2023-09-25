- Date/time: Oct 1, 7:30pm to 11:30pm
- Venue: Clowes Memorial Hall
For over a decade Theresa Caputo, star of the hit TLC show The Long Island Medium, has provided messages of peace and comfort to over a million people worldwide. Through sharing her gift of communicating with those who have passed on, Theresa delivers healing messages directly to audience members, comforting them with the revelation that our deceased loved ones are still with us– just in a different way. Theresa Caputo Live: The Experience is an awe-inspiring evening you won’t want to miss.
-
Commercial Free Cash!
-
Win Tickets To See Morgan Wallen At Lucas Oil!
-
Win Jelly Roll's VIP Bad Apple Crew Experience with Hank-FM
-
Enter to win a 2-night stay at Getaway Brown County
-
Maren Morris Leaves Her Country Music Roots
-
Morgan Wallen With special guests: Bailey Zimmerman, Nate Smith, and Lauren Watkins!
-
Elvis Presley's Final Show: A Historic Night in Indianapolis, Indiana
-
Indiana Gets Fancy: Corn Maze Paying Tribute to Reba McEntire This Fall!