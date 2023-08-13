Listen Live
Back To Events

The Hoosier Hardwood Festival

Add to Calendar
hooiser
  • Date/time: Aug 25, 9:00am to 6:00pm
  • Venue: Boone County Fairgrounds
  • Address: 1300 E 100 S, Lebanon, IN, 46052

The Hoosier Hardwood Festival is back at the Boone County Fairgrounds August 25-27th. This 3-day showcase of Indiana’s most renewable resource includes a lumberjack show, chainsaw carving contests, Twiggy the Waterskiing Squirrel, and a marketplace with Woodworking demos, artists & crafters and retail shopping. Plus there will be food trucks, a beer garden, a petting zoo, and so much more! This is an event the whole family will love!

Get Tickets For an Event

 

More from Country 97.1 HANK FM

Recent Comments

No comments to show.

Country 97.1 HANK FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close