Summer Blast At Kentucky Kingdom!

Beginning July 7, soar, splash & end your summer nights with a boom! Spectacular fireworks are coming during Summer Blast, our all-new weekend fireworks show every Friday and Saturday in July!

Fireworks will launch up to 350 feet in the air and can be seen from anywhere in the park!

Each show will be 15-minutes long and choreographed with a music track.

This is the first time EVER that Kentucky Kingdom has done a fireworks show!

Experience the one and only Rozzi’s Famous Fireworks, boasting displays of vivid color, blended sound, intricate coordination and topped with a breathtaking finale. This show will keep you on your toes, not knowing what will come next. A Rozzi display is separated from the competition by the design style and artistic presence, resulting in a fireworks show like no other!