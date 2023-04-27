The ultimate party in motorsports – the Snake Pit presented by Coors Light – is back on Indianapolis 500 Race Day as the launching pad for a sizzling summer. You don’t want to miss this festival of fun, friends and some of the greatest live EDM acts on Earth. The perfect party is waiting for you! The 2023 Snake Pit presented by Coors Light will feature a lineup of global electronic music superstars headlining the Race Day concert Sunday, May 28 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Grammy Award-nominated musician Kaskade will headline a star-studded lineup of global electronic music artists that also includes Subtronics, John Summit, DJ Diesel (aka Shaquille O’Neal) and Jauz.

All Snake Pit attendees must also hold a valid Indy 500 Race Day ticket. The Snake Pit is part of the Indy 500 Race Day activities. You cannot get in with just the Snake Pit wristband.

All Snake Pit ticket holders must be 18 or older. Everyone should be prepared to show proper identification to enter the concert area.