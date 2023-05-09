Listen Live
Indy 500 Qualifications

  • Date/time: May 20th, 12:00am to May 21st, 12:00am
  • Venue: Indianapolis Motor Speedway
  • Address: 4790 W 16th St, indianapolis, in, 46222

Four intense laps, 16 perfect corners, 230+ mph speeds. Buckle up, because Indianapolis 500 qualifying will have your heart racing May 20-21! The most daring racers in the world go all-out, holding on for 10 nerve-racking miles with the hopes of earning a spot in “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.” Can you hold it together, too?

