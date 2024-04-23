Pineapple Bonfire Blend launch with Hank FM and Cara

Celebrate the all new Pineapple Bonfire Blend flavored moonshine launch at Moon Drops Distillery in Fortville on Friday May 3rd from 6pm-9pm with Hank FM and Cara!

Patrons can sample and purchase the Pineapple Bonfire Blend, register to win Moon Drops Distillery gift cards with Hank FM and more!

This moonshine is packed with sweet and tangy notes that will make you visualize lounging on a beach!