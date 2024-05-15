Niko Moon is coming to Fishers on August 23rd at the Nickel Plate District Amphitheatre!

Chart-topping American country artist NIKO MOON has been having a very good time since breaking out as a solo act in 2019, after being a member for a couple of years of Sir Rosevelt alongside fellow artists Zac Brown and Ben Simonetti. His first single “Good Time” went No. 1 on country radio and his other hits continue to climb the charts as he releases more and more music, bringing a feel-good positive vibes message to all that listen.

August 23

with special guests TBA

Gates: 7 p.m. | Show: 8 p.m.

Ages: All ages (children 2 & under free)

Tickets

$25 lawn GA ($35 day of show)

$35 pit GA (standing only, $45 day of show)

Presale: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, May 16

(use code AMP24)

Regular on sale: 10 a.m. Friday, May 17

For ticketed shows, the venue is an all ages facility and children ages two and under are permitted for free. Fans can also bring their own lawn chair and blankets. Additional information is available on the venue website.