NBA Experiences Concert featuring Keith Urban

  • Date/time: Feb 17
  • Venue: Indiana Convention Center

Important Event Info:The NBA Experiences Concert @ Indiana Convention Center featuring Keith Urban will take place on Saturday, February 17 from 3pm-7pm. The ticket also includes General Admission access to NBA Crossover on Saturday.

PLEASE NOTE:

  • The concerts are standing room only
  • The ticket includes access to NBA Crossover on Saturday. A separate ticket is NOT required.

