- Date/time: Feb 17
- Venue: Indiana Convention Center
NBA Experiences Concert featuring Keith Urban
Important Event Info:The NBA Experiences Concert @ Indiana Convention Center featuring Keith Urban will take place on Saturday, February 17 from 3pm-7pm. The ticket also includes General Admission access to NBA Crossover on Saturday.
PLEASE NOTE:
- The concerts are standing room only
- The ticket includes access to NBA Crossover on Saturday. A separate ticket is NOT required.
