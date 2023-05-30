Morgan Wallen Takeover Presented By Cowpokes on June 9th!

- Date/time: June 9th, 5:00pm to 6:00pm
- Venue: Listen Live to 97.1 Hank FM
Join Cara for the Morgan Wallen Takeover presented by Cowpokes on Friday June 9th at 5PM! During this hour we’re blasting Morgan Wallen music, interviews, and MORE!
Don’t forget listen live for the country keywords to win “Wallen In The Windy City” starting on June 5th! Grand Prize winner will win 2 tickets to see Morgan Wallen on June 22 at Wrigley Field, $200 gas card AND 2 nights in a hotel!
