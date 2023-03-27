Listen Live
Back To Events

Miller Lite + Luke Combs Pre-Show Party!

Add to Calendar
luke
  • Date/time: March 31st, 8:00pm to 10:00pm
  • Venue: The Mucky Duck
  • Address: 4425 Southport Crossing Dr, Indianapolis, IN, 46237

Miller Lite invites all Luke Combs Bootleggers to a Friday night pre-show party at Mucky Duck Pub in Southport from 8-10pm Friday March 31st!

Come grab a Miller Lite and hang with friends the night before the show! There will also be ticket giveaways and Miller Lite swag, so you won’t want to miss this!

More from Country 97.1 HANK FM

Recent Comments

No comments to show.

Country 97.1 HANK FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close