Miller Lite + Luke Combs Pre-Show Party!

- Date/time: March 31st, 8:00pm to 10:00pm
- Venue: The Mucky Duck
- Address: 4425 Southport Crossing Dr, Indianapolis, IN, 46237
Miller Lite invites all Luke Combs Bootleggers to a Friday night pre-show party at Mucky Duck Pub in Southport from 8-10pm Friday March 31st!
Come grab a Miller Lite and hang with friends the night before the show! There will also be ticket giveaways and Miller Lite swag, so you won’t want to miss this!
