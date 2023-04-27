- Date/time: May 26th, 10:00am to 6:00pm
- Venue: Indianapolis Motor Speedway
- Address: 4790 W 16th St, indianapolis, in, 46222
Miller Lite Carb Day on Friday, May 26 is the ultimate turbo boost into the greatest weekend in racing!
More from Country 97.1 HANK FM
-
Commercial Free Cash!
-
Riley Green Changes Bud Light Lyric to Coors Light
-
The Top 10 Richest Country Singers In The World
-
Jimmie Allen And Wife Split With Their Fourth Child On The Way
-
Top Country Mother-Son Dance Songs For Your Wedding Day
-
What To Expect At Luke Combs New Honky Tonk Bar
-
Fan Wins 200,000 From Luke Combs Scratch-Off
-
Morgan Wallen's "Last Night" Reclaims #1 On Billboard Hot 100