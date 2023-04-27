Listen Live
Legends Day Presented by Firestone

  • Date/time: May 27th, 8:00am to 6:00pm
  • Venue: Indianapolis Motor Speedway
  • Address: 4790 W 16th St, indianapolis, in, 46222

Get access to the star drivers of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES with the full field autograph session and the Public Drivers’ Meeting as drivers receive their final instructions before Race Day. Plus, your favorite Indy 500 veterans will have an autograph session of their own!

