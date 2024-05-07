Last chance Miller Lite Carb Day Tickets

- Date/time: May 23, 8:00pm to 9:00pm
- Venue: Wolfies Geist
- Address: 11699 Fall Creek Rd. Indianapolis, IN. 46256 - Wolfies Geist
Join Annie and Hank-FM at Wolfies Geist on May 23rd from 8pm-9pm for your shot at scoring tickets and 2 passes to Miller Lite Carb Day at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway!
